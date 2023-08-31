Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Sully and Buckles

This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Sully and Buckles from Urgent Animals of Hearne, two friendly furry friends that are in search of new homes.

TEXAS, USA — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Sully and Buckles, two adorable dogs that are looking for new homes.

While shy when meeting new people, after Sully has warmed up to the people he is around, he has an amazing personality and is very gentle and loving. This four-year-old dog is crate trained and is sure to be a great addition to just about any home.

On the other hand, Buckles is slightly more outgoing and loves playing with squeaky toys. He's also younger than Sully at just a year old, but is also crate trained and loves getting to know new faces.

As of publish time, Sully is heartworm positive, but on a treatment plan to make sure he is fully healthy for a potential future family. Buckles is heartworm negative and fully healthy otherwise.

Both Buckles and Sully are neutered and fully vaccinated and ready to go to a new home!

If you'd like to adopt either Sully or Buckles, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.

