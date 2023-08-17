Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Blessing

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Blessing, a Hound mix from the Bryan Animal Center that's in search of a new home.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Blessing, a 3-4 year-old Hound mix from the Bryan Animal Center that's in search of a new home.

As a former stray, Blessing's name really gives insight on what being around her is like. She loves meeting new people, pets, and enjoying the great outdoors. Blessing is also very treat motivated (or just always hungry) and will happily spend an afternoon cuddling when she runs out of energy.

If you'd like to adopt Blessing, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.

The Bryan Animal Center is also running a Clear the Shelters adoption event throughout August, where adoption fees are waived! If you're interested, the shelter is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan. Click here for more info.