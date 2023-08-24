Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Betty Lou

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Betty Lou, a 2-3 year old Pit Bull mix from the Bryan Animal Center that's looking for a new home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Betty Lou, a 2-3 year old Pit Bull mix that's in search of a new home.

Here is a brief introduction to this sweet pup from the Bryan Animal Center:

I am the cutest Pit Bull you have ever met and I bet I will melt your heart the minute we meet. Not only can I play dress up and be a princess, but I can also be rough and tumble. I would love a large family so I know I will always be someone available for belly rubs...did I mention those are my favorite?

I love meeting new people and going to the park to make pup friends. Whether we are going on vacation, playing in the backyard, or napping on the couch, I just know we are going to have loads of fun together. Swing by the Bryan Animal Center and ask for me, Betty Lou. I am ready to jump in your car and start a new adventure with you.

If you'd like to adopt Betty Lou, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.

The Bryan Animal Center is also running a Clear the Shelters adoption event throughout August, where adoption fees are waived! If you're interested, the shelter is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan. Click here for more info.