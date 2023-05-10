Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Miss Darbus

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Miss Darbus, a four-year-old Pit Bull mix from the Bryan Animal Center that's looking for a new home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Miss Darbus, a four-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

Here is an introduction from the Bryan Animal Center to this furry friend looking for a forever home:

HELLO!!! My name is Miss Darbus and I am the cutest ball of fire you will ever meet. I have come a really long way and all the staff here is super proud of me. I am super shy at first but I am learning to trust people again. I would thrive best with a brother or sister to show me the ropes and give me support.

When I get excited, its like I’m a young pup again. My favorite part of playtime is the puppy pool. I love jumping in and out of the pool to cool off….it’s just so refreshing. When I am playing with friends I will always have the biggest smile. I love my new life with my shelter friends, but it’s just a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

I can’t wait to experience a real loving family who will give me treats, play with me, and snuggle with me on the couch. If you would love to open your heart and home to me, I promise to love you more. Come meet me at the Bryan Animal Center and remember to please be patient with me.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that are featured on Brazos Buddies, Miss Darbus is spayed, heart healthy, and ready to go home.

If you'd like to adopt Miss Darbus, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube