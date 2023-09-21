Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Vanda

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Vanda, a four-year-old German Shepherd mix from the Bryan Animal Center that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Vanda, a four-year-old German Shepherd mix that's up for adoption and looking for a new home.

Here is an introduction from the Bryan Animal Center to this gentle giant:

Meet Vanda! This girl although big, is a gentle giant. She prides herself on being elegant but powerful. She can be the friend that adventures with you or the one to cuddle in for a nap. Vanda can be particular with her roommates and prefers living without the four-legged ninjas aka cats! Vanda can be a diva herself and loves soaking up all the attention in the world.

Her favorite activity is showing off all her tricks for a good ol’ fashion belly rub. Vanda is always on her best behavior for the little ones because she enjoys all the love children have to offer. If Vanda sounds like the perfect match for your family, come to the Bryan Animal Center to meet her. She will be patiently waiting!

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that are featured on Brazos Buddies, Vanda is spayed, heart healthy, and ready to go home.

If you'd like to adopt Vanda, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.

