Texas A&M Police prepare for Troubadour Festival in Aggieland

The first-ever Troubadour Festival in Aggieland is expected to draw in a large crowd beginning on Saturday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With an large crowd anticipated to be heading to Aggie Park for the first-ever Troubadour Festival at Texas A&M, University Police shared how they were preparing for the event.

"We wanna make sure that people drink responsibly we want everybody to have a good time, it's gonna be hot so hydrate," said Texas A&M Police Sergeant Josh Deleon. "Make sure that if you get to that point, let somebody know, be with friends, tell somebody. We tell everybody on campus, if you see something, say something, we just want everybody to come out and enjoy themselves and have a good time."

If the heat does become a problem for attendees there will be plenty of resources available.

"They will have first aid on site, they will have locations where people can purchase beverages as long as everyone plans accordingly, just to make sure they stay hydrated, and enjoy the food, enjoy the music, everybody will have a great time," said Sgt. Deleon.

"We are anticipating more than 4,000 people," said Sgt. Deleon. "We typically deal with large capacity crowds such as football games, so we are prepared. We will have enough officers throughout the park and the perimeter just to make sure everyone is safe."

Ultimately, TAMU PD are not there to rain on anyone's parade and want everyone to enjoy the event safely.