Wayback Burgers to partner with local nonprofit to feed kids throughout the summer

Anointed Abilities, a youth social program, has partnered with Wayback Burgers to help feed kids in their summer program.

BRYAN, Texas — Wayback Burgers is set to partner with Anointed Abilities, a youth social program to provide lunch for kids.

It all started with a post, when Wayback Burgers co-owner Alanna Silva saw Amber Evans, the founder of Anointed Abilities, calling on people to help a family in need. This was the start to their partnership.

Evans shared how the gesture will further help get kids prepared for their summer program.

"We live in a community where it's always been the need that's been met but I think it's always good when like an organization, partners with a restaurant and they put their heads together and make things happen," said Evans.

The pair said this is just the beginning.