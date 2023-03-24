Wayback Burgers to partner with local nonprofit to feed kids throughout the summer

BRYAN, Texas — Wayback Burgers is set to partner with Anointed Abilities, a youth social program to provide lunch for kids.
It all started with a post, when Wayback Burgers co-owner Alanna Silva saw Amber Evans, the founder of Anointed Abilities, calling on people to help a family in need. This was the start to their partnership.
Evans shared how the gesture will further help get kids prepared for their summer program.
"We live in a community where it's always been the need that's been met but I think it's always good when like an organization, partners with a restaurant and they put their heads together and make things happen," said Evans.
The pair said this is just the beginning.
On Sunday, March 26, Anointed Abilities will be hosting their first big fundraising event in College Station near the HEB by William D. Fitch Parkway, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Wayback sponsoring the event with free food.