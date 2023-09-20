Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2022 arrest following guilty plea in Madison County

Anthony Merchant was arrested in May 2022 for selling methamphetamine while on probation for a prior drug charge from 2016.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related arrest on May 26, 2022, according to the Madison County District Attorney's office.

On that day, Anthony Merchant, the man sentenced, went to a parking lot to sell methamphetamine to a buyer. However, he wasn't aware that the purchase was part of an operation that involved multiple Brazos Valley police forces to arrest him for drug-related offenses. The agencies that were involved in the operation included the Madisonville Sheriff's Office, the Walker County Sheriff's Office, and the Huntsville Police Department Narcotics Division.

At the time of his arrest, Merchant was on probation for a previous drug charge from 2016. He pled guilty to his charges in court on Aug. 25, 2023, and has been transferred to TDCJ custody to serve his prison sentence.

"The Madison County District Attorney's office is working hard to send drug dealers in Madison County to prison. This is an ongoing effort that will not be accomplished overnight," said District Attorney Courtney Cain in a release. "While I am District Attorney, I will not relent in this effort to make our community safer."

