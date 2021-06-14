Bryan couple arrested after fight leads to several damaged vehicles

Authorities said at least five vehicles at the apartment complex were damaged. The driver's vehicle was also hit by landscape rocks.

BRYAN, Texas — Two Bryan women were arrested Sunday after an alleged fight over cheating accusations turned into one woman allegedly trying to run the other one down with their car.

Skylett Duffie, 21, is charged with aggravated assault. She told police she was attacked by her lover, Yaheaven Johnson, 20. Johnson is charged with assault, family violence in the case.

Bryan police officers responded to the 200 block of Rebecca Street after a call for help told authorities someone was crashing into vehicles in the apartment complex parking lot. Officers said when they got to the scene, at least five vehicles were damaged and one vehicle had backed over a pole and air conditioning unit at the complex. This vehicle also had its windshield damaged by landscape rocs.

Authorities said Duffie admitted she had been in a fight with her girlfriend and that Johnson had attacked her when she tried to leave the apartment. Duffie allegedly told police she was able to escape to her vehicle but that Johnson came through the open window and attacked her. Duffie said that's when she drove into several cars in the parking lot and damaged them.

When police talked with Johnson, they said she told them that her and Duffie got into a physical fight. They said she admitted to following Duffie out to the apartment complex parking lot and watched as she backed into a parked car. Johnson allegedly told officers that's when Duffie drove her car at a high rate of speed towards her.

Officers said Johnson told them she began hiding between parked cars in an effort to get away from Duffie, but she continued to ram into them in order to get to her. When Johnson ran towards the apartment building, she said Duffie backed over the pole and air conditioning unit and was unable to drive her vehicle anymore.

ALSO ON KAGSTV.COM: One killed, 5 others hurt in plane crash near Madisonville Municipal Airport

Police officers at the scene said there is evidence that Duffie intentionally tried to run down Johnson with her car. Duffie was then charged with aggravated assault. She is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond. Johnson at this time is also in the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond for her assault charge.