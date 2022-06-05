Three arrested in catalytic converter seizure attempt

One of the suspects attempted to flee on foot, but was later arrested, according to College Station PD.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three men were arrested in a catalytic converter theft attempt after police responded to a report of someone cutting off a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at approximately 4:36 a.m., according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the 300 block of Texas Avenue at the time of the crime and later tracked down a suspect and vehicle into a hotel on University Drive. There, three male suspects were found, with one later taking off on foot, according to College Station PD.

The one that took off on foot was chased down by a police dog and later captured, according to College Station PD. He was reportedly treated at a local hospital before being jailed.

While the suspect vehicle was being searched, authorities reportedly found four cut catalytic converters, three sawzall reciprocating saws, blades, and marijuana, according to authorities.

The thieves' identities have not been revealed at the time of writing. All three suspects are in custody in the Brazos County Jail, according to the College Station Police Department.