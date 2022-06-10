Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Semaj Green arrest.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Crimestoppers is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say is wanted for theft up to $150,000, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Semaj Marquise Green, 28, was last seen in Calvert. Green is wanted for theft of $30,000 up to $150,000, per deputies.

Green is 5'9" and weighs around 145 pounds.