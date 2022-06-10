BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Crimestoppers is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say is wanted for theft up to $150,000, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.
Semaj Marquise Green, 28, was last seen in Calvert. Green is wanted for theft of $30,000 up to $150,000, per deputies.
Green is 5'9" and weighs around 145 pounds.
If you have any information about where he may be located please contact your local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information helps lead to Green's arrest.