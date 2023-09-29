Bryan man arrested for threatening wife while drunk with sledgehammer

Andrew Cardenas was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after threatening his wife with a sledgehammer following a late night argument.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested by police for threatening his wife with a sledgehammer while he was drunk, according to a police report.

After midnight on Friday, Sept. 29, a Bryan Police officer was made aware of a disturbance with a weapon in the 1100 block of Verde Drive in Bryan. There, he found Andrew Cardenas, 37, drunk on the porch of his apartment.

His wife, whose name was not revealed, told the officer that she and Andrew had gotten into an argument driving home from Carneys Pub in Bryan. She also noted that Cardenas had "consumed an irregular amount of alcohol for him."

Cardenas' wife later told police that after they had returned home, they had another argument, which eventually resulted in her leaving the area of argument and going to their upstairs office. She later told the officer that Cardenas began "yelling and banging on things", which prompted the call to police.

He later came upstairs and started beating on the bathroom door, eventually breaking it open and raising an arm with the hammer in it, according to the police report. However, she told police that she grabbed Cardenas' arm before he swung the hammer, and did not end up hitting her.

When being interviewed by police, Cardenas claimed that he was too drunk to remember exactly what had happened. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is a second-degree felony in Texas, and carries a sentence from 2-20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

