Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for domestic violence

The defendant's crimes date back to 2009, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

BRYAN, Texas — A repeat domestic violence offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

Bennie Campbell, the defendant in question, has previously been charged with assault in 2009 and burglary of habitation in 2011, according to the Brazos County DA.

A press release from the Brazos County DA detailed crimes Campbell committed on Nov. 18, 2018, where he allegedly assaulted his wife and struck her son after an argument. According to authorities, Campbell fled the scene after the 17-year-old son called 911, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Eight days later, on Nov. 26, 2018, authorities were alerted to another domestic disturbance call at the same residence, according to the Brazos County DA. There, Campbell was arrested, according to authorities.

According to the Brazos County DA, at the time of the Nov. 18, 2018 assault, Campbell was out on parole following his third trip to prison.

At Campbell's trial, the jury was presented more information into Campbell's criminal history, including his previous offenses in 2009 and 2011. In both cases, Campbell had caused injuries to a victim's face, according to authorities.

Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Wood and Gretchen Helmuth commented on the case, stating "We are grateful that these jurors saw the 20-year history of domestic violence in this case for the terrible crime that it has been. We should not shy away from crimes that happen in the privacy of a victim’s home, rather we should bring them into the light and see that justice is done even there."

The full press release can be found below.