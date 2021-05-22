Third shooting reported in Bryan-College Station in less than 24 hours

BRYAN, Texas — -A third shooting has been reported in Bryan and College Station in less than 24 hours. This time, a 14-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in Bryan.
Investigators with the Bryan Police Department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Bittle Lane after reports came in that shots had been heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital.
Details are limited and Bryan Police is asking for your help with information. If you know what happened or have details that can help in the investigation, call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.
Three shootings in less than 24 hours
This is the third shooting reported in less than 24 hours in Bryan and College Station. Friday night, just before 8:30 p.m., College Station police were called to the H-E-B parking lot on South Texas Avenue after reports of a shooting. Two people were hurt in that shooting. One later died at the hospital and the second remains in serious condition as of Saturday morning.
The first shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Autumn Circle. College Station officers responded after reports of a shooting and found one person in serious condition. They were taken to the hospital. That shooting is also under investigation.
As of Saturday morning, no one has been arrested in the three shootings. It does not appear that the three are connected and all are separate investigations.