Third shooting reported in Bryan-College Station in less than 24 hours

The Bryan Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

BRYAN, Texas — -A third shooting has been reported in Bryan and College Station in less than 24 hours. This time, a 14-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in Bryan.

Investigators with the Bryan Police Department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Bittle Lane after reports came in that shots had been heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital.

Details are limited and Bryan Police is asking for your help with information. If you know what happened or have details that can help in the investigation, call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

Shooting Investigation — At around 3:30am, officers responded to the 1100 block of Bittle Lane for reports of shots fired. A 14-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was located. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/FJyHJvbj8d — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 22, 2021

Three shootings in less than 24 hours

This is the third shooting reported in less than 24 hours in Bryan and College Station. Friday night, just before 8:30 p.m., College Station police were called to the H-E-B parking lot on South Texas Avenue after reports of a shooting. Two people were hurt in that shooting. One later died at the hospital and the second remains in serious condition as of Saturday morning.

Shooting Investigation — Officers responding to the parking lot of the HEB on Texas Avenue at about 8:21 p.m. for reports of a shooting found one person with serious injuries. That person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/coX8ulrBvx — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 22, 2021

The first shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Autumn Circle. College Station officers responded after reports of a shooting and found one person in serious condition. They were taken to the hospital. That shooting is also under investigation.

Autumn Circle was closed for several hours while the scene was processed. No arrest has been made. This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this, please call CSPD at (979) 764-3600 or @BrazosCountyCS (Crime Stoppers) at (979) 775-TIPS (8477) — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 21, 2021