Bryan ISD students get chance to test robots used in robot competition

Students at Stephen F. Austin Middle School got to experience a presentation on the Robomasters competition.

BRYAN, Texas — Students over at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan were introduced into the field of robotics from a company in the field.

Students were educated about the Robomaster team at Texas A&M University. Naveen Cunha, an educator at Stephen F. Austin Middle School, said that a representative of DJI attended his class to speak with students about robotics competitions on the collegiate level.

The class also included several video demonstrations on how to use the technology that has been used in previous competitions. One of the students shared that she enjoyed the class because it has given her an opportunity to both learn and have fun.

"For me it's not like an off-period but more like, it's kind of like a class where you don't have to worry about...not like academics, but you get to have fun in that class,” said 8th grader Baylee McBride.