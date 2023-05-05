Neal Elementary School hosts Cinco De Mayo celebration with traditional Mexican performances

The school held their annual Cinco De Mayo celebration with performances from students to honor traditional Mexican culture.

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday, Neal Elementary had their annual Cinco de Mayo showcase honoring Mexican culture where their own Folkorico dance group put on a performance.

Agustin Lara, fourth grade teacher and Folkorico Director, explained the significance of his students performing today.

“So its very special because it was born here at first it was some members from Neal Elementary but they have 50 members from 12 different Bryan ISD schools,” she said.

Bryan ISD is made up of almost 60% Hispanic students and faculty want these students to feel represented. Juanita Collins, Neal Elementary principal, described the school's passion for this event.

“We want every child to feel valued, proud, we want them to be proud of who they are," Collins said. "So its really our goal to celebrate all culture and celebrate diversity. That’s what makes the United States a special place because we can have a Cinco de Mayo program in school so I don’t want them to lose their traditions and I want them to be proud of that and share it with everyone.”

The event is also serves as a learning experience for all elementary school students.