Sam Houston State achieves record freshmen enrollment for Fall 2023 semester

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video aired on KAGS in April.
Sam Houston State University has announced that they've achieved a record number of freshmen students for the Fall 2023 semester.
According to shsu.edu, over 3,500 freshmen were recorded as joining the Bearkat family, a five percent increase compared to the school's freshmen numbers in fall 2022. Sam Houston State call it a "historic milestone".
“I am pleased to share that more of last year’s freshmen are coming back than in previous years. The fall-to-fall retention for freshmen to date is 75 percent, the highest level in the past three years,” said Michael T. Stephenson, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs in a statement on shsu.edu.
Prior to the start of the semester, Sam Houston State also launched Bearkat Kickoff, a week-long program that is designed to help incoming freshmen get acclimated to their new academic life at the university.
Click here to read the full article on Today@Sam.
Also on KAGS: