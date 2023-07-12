Sam Houston State recognized by CAEP for educator preparation program

SHSU joins 40 other higher education providers to receive accreditation this coming fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is of KAGS' previous coverage of an unrelated Sam Houston State story.

Sam Houston State has been recognized by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for their educator preparation programs.

The organization is a nationally recognized accrediting body that evaluates higher education programs that prepare future teachers for the workforce.

“Sam Houston State University was founded as a ‘normal institute’ with the mission of preparing teachers. Our pursuit of CAEP accreditation is one example of our commitment to carry that legacy by preparing high-quality educators to serve Texas students and families,” said Dustin Hebert, associate dean for accountability in SHSU’s College of Education in a release.

To be accredited by the CAEP, institutions "must provide solid evidence that graduates are competent and caring educators, and that the staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer."

CAEP accreditation reviews take place every seven years, with each accreditation review including multiple facets of input from the institution, including "multiple cycles of reports, data and other evidence, and an on-site review with interviews of stakeholders." Additionally, over 600 higher education programs dedicated to educator preparation participate in the CAEP accreditation system.

“The College of Education is committed to ensuring that we offer the very best preparation possible so that our candidates have the skills, experiences and tools they need to have meaningful positive impact on the students and schools they serve,” Stacey Edmonson, dean of the College of Education said. “The effort that goes into meeting national CAEP accreditation standards is an important part of that commitment, and we are proud of the CAEP Accreditation Council’s continued recognition of the high quality preparation we provide.”