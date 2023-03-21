x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Reynolds and Reynolds announces $100,000 for Sam Houston State scholarships

The scholarship funds will be awarded to 20 students starting in the 2023-2024 academic year.
Credit: KAGS

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State University has revealed in a press release that Reynolds and Reynolds will be pledging $100,000 in scholarship funding for students.

According to the release, 20 students will be awarded funding from the pledge starting in the 2023-2024 academic year. 10 full-time undergraduate students from both the College of Business Administration and the College of Science & Engineering's Department of Computer Science will be eligible for the scholarships.

“As a graduate of SHSU, I know firsthand how much these scholarships will benefit the students,” said Sheri Robinson, chief financial officer of Reynolds and Reynolds in the release. “I know the high-quality education they receive will prepare them for roles in our organization and others, both as interns and graduates.”

Click here for more info on scholarships at Sam Houston State.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Baylor Scott & White's Project Search program prepares individuals with Down syndrome for the workforce

Before You Leave, Check This Out