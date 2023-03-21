Reynolds and Reynolds announces $100,000 for Sam Houston State scholarships

The scholarship funds will be awarded to 20 students starting in the 2023-2024 academic year.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State University has revealed in a press release that Reynolds and Reynolds will be pledging $100,000 in scholarship funding for students.

According to the release, 20 students will be awarded funding from the pledge starting in the 2023-2024 academic year. 10 full-time undergraduate students from both the College of Business Administration and the College of Science & Engineering's Department of Computer Science will be eligible for the scholarships.

“As a graduate of SHSU, I know firsthand how much these scholarships will benefit the students,” said Sheri Robinson, chief financial officer of Reynolds and Reynolds in the release. “I know the high-quality education they receive will prepare them for roles in our organization and others, both as interns and graduates.”