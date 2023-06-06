Brazos County Health District to host event to give COVID-19 boosters to 65 and up residents

The 50s-themed event will take place on Saturday.

BRYAN, Brazos County — Brazos County has a population of almost 20% elderly residents and the Brazos County Health Department is making sure they have the resources to help the elderly community be prepared against COVID-19.

“We’re having a bivalent bash we’re gonna do it in a 50s theme and its for those 65 and older to get their second vaccine,” explained Brazos County Health District Services Manager, Barbara Jeffers.

Although COVID cases have plateaued and the pandemic itself has taken a back seat in the minds of many, professionals want residents to be prepared in case of an infection.

“Back in April the CDC came out with recommendation that those people over 65 get a second bivalent and those who are immune compromised can get one there's criteria if you don't fall into either of those you're not gonna get a second vaccine,” said Jeffers.

Jeffers further illustrating the necessity of staying up-to-date on vaccine shots, saying “Those people who are older their immunes systems start to fade over time and so they need extra protection."

The Bivalent Bash will take place at the Brazos County Health Department on Saturday, June 10 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 am.