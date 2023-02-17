Sam Houston State creates new family medicine residency program

SHSU and the Huntsville Memorial Hospital have launched the new program to better aid areas and communities in need of physicians.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — With recent shortages in primary care physicians all over Texas, Sam Houston State University is looking to provide a solution to the issue.

Thomas Mohr, DO, SHSU-COM dean spoke with KAGS about what the program was meant to accomplish.

“Our mission is to help to provide and train primary care physicians for rural areas and community based training and medical school goes for four years but after that you need to do a residency program and that’s when you do three or more years in the specialty that you’re gonna be involved in,” said Mohr.

The university and Huntsville Memorial Hospital have created this residency program to provide family medicine physicians that will cater to the communities in need.

“We know that the state of Texas has a really severe shortage of primary care physicians, especially in the rural and underserved areas of East Texas,” explained Mohr.

Recent analysis of primary care shortages in Texas shows that as of July 2021, 249 of Texas’ 254 counties are in need of physicians.