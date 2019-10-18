BRYAN, Texas —

The Bryan Police Department has taken sixteen reports of tire and rim thefts in the last two months.

They are asking residents who live in the area to check their security cameras for footage of vehicles driving through the area during the following hours and dates:

9/07 – 09/08

11:30 pm – 6:30 am

Silkwood/Clearleaf area

9/10 – 9/11

10:30 pm – 7:00 am

Settlers Way

9/22 – 9/23

11:30 pm – 4:00 am

Turning Leaf/ Stubbs/ Acheson areas

Clearleaf MHP

10/1- 10/2

8:00 pm – 8:00 am

Hidden Hollow

10/14 -10/15

10:00 pm – 7:30 am

Nagle/Aspen and Aggie Station Apts

Kent

Holic

10/15 – 10/16

10:00 pm – 6:30 am

Sorrento Ct

Positano Loop

If you have any information, they are asking you to contact The Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

