New details released in arrest of Alex Caruso

Authorities said they were called to Easterwood airport after a TSA agent found something suspicious.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New details have been released in the arrest of Lakers guard, Alex Caruso, at Easterwood Airport in College Station.

Texas A&M police said they were called to the airport just before 2 p.m. Tuesday after a TSA agent said they found drug paraphernalia and possible drug residue. The TSA said they believed the bag belonged to Caruso and identified him through flight information.

A Texas A&M police officer said the agent found what appeared to be a grinder and some fresh marijuana residue on it. The officer said after talking with Caruso, he allegedly admitted the bag and grinder belonged to him.

Authorities said Caruso was then arrested and the residue was weighed. The total amount of marijuana was .016 ounces.

Caruso has been charged with possession of marijuana. He posted a $552 bond and has been released from jail. According to jail records, the amount was less than two ounces.

Caruso played for A&M Consolidated High School where he became a basketball standout. He later played for Texas A&M before going undrafted and picked up by the Lakers.