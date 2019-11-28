COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you ask a police officer, some would probably tell you there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. For this College Station officer, who initiated the stop after he said the driver ran a red light on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South and northbound Wellborn Road, routine just wasn't a part of the plan.

Kaleb Louis, 26, at last check is in the Brazos County Jail. He's charged with two counts of forgery, fraud, possession of a controlled substance, DWI and possession of marijuana.

The officer said he approached the driver of the car, later identified as Louis. The officer said he saw Louis brushing ashes off his chest and lap, but also could smell fresh marijuana.

Louis handed the officer a freshly burnt marijuana joint from the center console, the officer said. Louis was asked to get out of his car and after further investigation, the officer said he arrested Louis for DWI. The marijuana was later weighed to be less than two ounces, the officer said.

During a search of Louis' car, the officer said he found a large wad of counterfeit paper money near the center console and in a bag on the front passenger seat. When the officer asked Louis about the fake money, he said Louis claimed his girlfriend told him to use the money to buy drugs.

Brazos County Detention officers said when Louis got to the jail, they found a clear plastic wrapper with less than a gram of ecstasy. Louis was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail at this time on $35,000 bond.

