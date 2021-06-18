Baylor Scott & White to offer pet therapy program for patients

The program is returning after a hiatus due to the pandemic and is looking for volunteers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott and White is partnering with the organization Aggieland Pets with a Purpose by providing dog therapy sessions for patients. On top of that, they are also asking for the public’s help.

The hospital and organization are in need of volunteers to help throughout the therapy program that allows furry friends to stop by and visit patients who may be in need of a smile.

Baylor guest services director Kendall Parker said as the world reopens, volunteers are not only welcomed but necessary.

“It is so exciting having our volunteers back. Our volunteers are part of the service we provide here at Baylor. We cannot do it without them. Our team members have missed our volunteers being here," Parker said. "They have become part of the group, part of the department, part of the team. They’re part of the service we provide and we were lacking that in the covid days.”

The hospital has previously hosted volunteer programs in the past where folks could assist in the local gift shop as well. But with the start of the pandemic in March of last year, that all changed.

Volunteers were cut from the hospital as the pandemic grew and COVID019 became part of our reality.

Over a year later, the hospital is back open thought with increased safety measures. Volunteers will be required to wear masks, hand sanitize after every interaction and maintain a level of social distancing.