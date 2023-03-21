Blinn livestock judging team finishes third at Houston Livestock Show

The team finished just 24 points behind Northern Oklahoma College, the first place champions of the event.

HOUSTON — The Blinn livestock judging team has concluded their competitions of the season with a third place finish at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo competition on Saturday, March 18, according to a news release from the school.

In the event, Northern Oklahoma College took the top prize in the event with 4,686 points. Blinn finished third, just 24 points behind Northern Oklahoma, with 4,662 points.

A number of individuals also had standout results at the event. Their awards can be found below:

Avery Oliver First place individual - 952 points First place reasons First place Brahman judging Third place cattle Fourth place goats Fourth place swine

Taylor Turner 14th place individual - 933 points Third place sheep/goats Sixth place swine Sixth place Brahman judging Seventh place goats

Kendahl Nix 21st place individual - 928 points

Weston McElroy 22nd place individual - 928 points

Kyle Real 35th place individual - 921 points

Gunner Coburn 38th place individual - 919 points

