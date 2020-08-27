Bryan City Cemetery now offering reserved section for Veterans

The section will be reserved for veterans who passed while on active duty or after receiving an honorable discharge.

BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is home to three city owned cemeteries; Bryan City Cemetery, Oakwood Cemetery, and Yellow Fever Cemetery.

Each location has greatly expanded over the years, and now the Bryan City Council has voted to make one block of the Bryan City Cemetery specifically for veterans.

Block 28 of the Bryan City Cemetery will be a "Veterans Section" reserved for veterans who passed while on active duty, or after receiving an honorable discharge.

Documentation of active duty service or honorable discharge needs to be presented in order to purchase a plot in the Veterans Section. Headstones will be the standard ones given by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and flags will be installed and maintained by the city.

You can contact the Parks and Recreation Department for more information.