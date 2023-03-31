Blinn students selected for All-Texas Academic Team

The two will be inducted into the All-Texas Academic team in a ceremony at the University of Texas at Dallas on April 6.

TEXAS, USA — Two students at Blinn College have been selected for the All-Texas Academic Team, according to a release from the school.

Grant Mahlmann, a student and member of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society at Blinn College's Brenham campus, and Katelyn Sassin, a representative of the Blinn-Bryan Alpha Phi Lambda chapter of PTK, were named to the All-Academic Team.

In addition to the honors, Mahlmann was also named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar. He has received a $1,500 scholarship for the award. Mahlmann is one of only 50 students nationwide to be selected for the scholarship.

This year, the Coca-Cola program received more than 2,400 applications, according to the release.

"It's a testament to all the hard work and dedication that I have given to my academics and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society," said Mahlmann in the release. "Because of this scholarship, I can further my studies at a four-year university and pursue my degree in accounting."

Mahlmann and Sassin will be inducted into the All-Texas Academic team in a medallion ceremony hosted by the University of Texas System and will be held at the University of Texas at Dallas on Thursday, April 6.

One of the members attending the ceremony will be Dr. Marcelo Bussiki, the Blinn College District Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, according to the release. Bussiki received PTK's Distinguished College Administrator Award in 2022.