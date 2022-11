All animals can be adopted for just $5 with an approved application.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is offering adoptions for $5 as part of it's "Give Thanks Adoption Special" through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

No appointment is necessary, just come in during business hours and fill out an application.

The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday though Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

To view adoptable pets and fill out an application online, visit here.

