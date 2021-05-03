Bryan College Station to host 2022 USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships

The one-day event will be held on December 10th, 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan and College Station's “big city, small-town charms” may be what continues to bring in growing tourism year after year. The cities just won the bid to host the 2022 USA Track and Field Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships.

Although a year away, Bryan college station is already preparing for the 2022 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic cross country championships.

College station put in a bid in 2020 in partnership with Texas A&M and Bryan to bring this national event here.

"We’ll bring in thousands of cross country athletes into our community for a few days to showcase what we’re about on the track circuit,” Dominique Powell, Compete College Station Director said.

With people coming in from all across the nation, this event next December will benefit the community economically.

“The economic impact that this event is going to have is going to be substantial for our community esp at a need time in December which is our hospitality really looks for business in the December time frame," Morgan Key, Destination Bryan Business Development Manager, said. "So we’re expecting 2500 athletes to come in for this tournament and an economic impact of about 1.8 million for our community.”

Both compete college station and destination Bryan said it is important for the community to show their southern hospitality to the newcomers.

"We tell everyone to greet everyone with a smile no matter where you’re at. You see someone just sell hello, say howdy, so we're gonna keep preaching that until we host this event in 2022," Powell said. "Right now we just want everyone to get excited about it and really bring that energy,”

"It’s really on our community to engage visitors and showcase that southern hospitality and that legendary atmosphere that we’ve got just throughout the years, to prepare enticing offers and do these types of things to really lead up to the excitement,” Morgan said.

This event will be held on December 10th, 2022. It will be a one-day event, but athletes will come and practice a couple of days before. Bryan college station will be prepared early to host this influx of visitors.