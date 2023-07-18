Century Square summer movie series bringing the community together

This coming Thursday, Century Square will show their second matinee as part of their Century Square Cinema summer series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Summer is here and Century Square is helping bring summer fun to the BCS with a summer cinema series.

The monthly event began on June 15 with their first showing of the movie 'Tangled' with a special meet and greet. Now, marketing strategist Madi Poland is encouraging resident to come out to the latest showing of 'Confessions of A shopaholic" on June 20.

"Kind of take a break from the chaos of life and enjoy being together," said Poland. "Every summer on the third Thursday of the month, we offer century square cinemas which is a family friend event for families and friends of all ages can come and enjoy a free movie."

If you like fashion and fun, Thursday's event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"We're showing confessions of a shopaholic, a little bit of a rom-com."

It all adds to the local shops that are around the square that are bound make your experience worthwhile. An experience created for community.

"We strive for community and that's exactly what century square loves to be for that, " said Poland. "We like to be a gathering place. They can spend the day, they can spend the evening but they get to spend it together and that's the sweetest part."

With over 35 options to choose from, whether you want to eat or drink. Especially with this summer being the first summer without COVID restrictions, she said this is a much-needed break.

"Coming here enjoying life music every Friday, Saturday, Sunday you don't have to pay for tickets, you just show up on the green."

Just bring whoever you'd like, even if it's just yourself. Click here for more info on the series and Thursday's showing.