College Station ISD Education Foundation awards grants to innovate classrooms

Over $337,000 in grants were distributed across College Station ISD campuses to enhance students learning experience.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Education Foundation presented grants to teachers across their campuses on Wednesday. This was part of the district's annual Grant Patrol event, which awards teachers innovative classroom ideas.

Wednesday morning, the district members met at Forest Ridge Elementary School to start their tour across campuses, distributing grants to elementary, middle, and high school teachers.

The district said they raised over $337,000 in grants for teachers. These grants will help innovate classrooms across all campuses. According to CSISD, teachers hope to implement agriculture, health science, fine arts, computer science and other subjects on their campuses.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone tomorrow during GRANT PATROL where we will be awarding a record $337,965 for 70 amazing teacher grants! See you tomorrow @CSISD! #csisdsweetertogether #grantpatrol2021 #csisdgreatideas pic.twitter.com/G9AmQbQbPT — Give2KidsCSISD (@Give2Kids) November 15, 2021

Teresa Benden, the head of the Education Foundation for College Station ISD, said they were happy to give back to the teachers making an impact on their students' lives. She added this was an even more impactful way to give back after the year teachers have been through.

"I'm just so happy to reward them and thank them for their contributions and really just help our kids go beyond the normal level of learning," said Benden.