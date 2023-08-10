College Station PD looking to find 15-year-old missing since December 2022

Hannah Joan Vandiver, who also may go by Alize Delgado, has been missing since December 2022, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police and the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley are seeking the public's help in gathering information and ultimately finding a missing 15-year-old that has been missing since December 2022.

Hannah Joan Vandiver, who may also go by Alize Delgado, was reported missing on Dec. 3, 2022, and was last seen in the College Station area. She is depicted as being five feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Hannah has left the area, could be anywhere in Texas, and may be with people that are exposing her to harm. It is also believed that there is an individual or individuals in the area that have information as to her current location.

Officials are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the College Station Police Department by phone at 979-764-3600 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

