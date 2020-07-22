Destination Bryan names Friebele as Executive Director

John Friebele currently serves as VP of Experience Bryan College Station. Destination Bryan is hoping to be off the ground by August 1, 2020.

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan has officially named John Friebele as its new Executive Director. Friebele currently serves as Vice President of Experience Bryan College Station.

“While I’ve had the opportunity to promote the City of Bryan through EBCS, I’m eager to continue this by leading the establishment of its own, dedicated, destination marketing organization," Friebele said in a press release.

Destination Bryan is in the process of filling its open seats on its Board of Directors and establishing itself separate from the City of Bryan as a new destination marketing organization. This was put into motion after College Station announced earlier this year it was ending its partnership with Experience Bryan College Station.

Michael Thompson Jr., Fern Jones and Spencer Clements have already been named to Destination Bryan's Board of Directors. The marketing organization will work to attract tourism and promote the City of Bryan's hot spots, including Historic Downtown Bryan, the Texas A&M University System RELLIS Campus and Health Science Center, Messina Hof Winery and many others.

"The support from everyone in the city for Destination Bryan has been unbelievable, making me even more excited to get started on furthering tourism efforts for the community,” Friebele said. “Especially as we begin to turn toward safe economic recovery, tourism will be important in order to provide new dollars coming into the city’s businesses and hotels to stimulate the economy.”

Destination Bryan is expected to be up and running by August 1, 2020.