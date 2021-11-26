A Downtown Bryan antique shop preps for small business Saturday

As Black Friday comes to a close, small businesses are prepping for holiday price cuts and hopefully some new customers.

BRYAN, Texas — Big brand stores are hot spots for holiday shoppers but an antique store in Bryan is hoping to draw in customers for small business Saturday.

Bird’s Nest Gifts and Antique Shop has been in located in Downtown Bryan for more than seven years and today, customers were greeted with a 25% off discount across the store.

Crissy Sayers, a Manager at Bird’s Nest, said they are happy to take the business one step at a time always trying to do better than the day before.

“We wanna be here for years to come try to tread along, break records, and do well every…every quarter,” says Sayers.

According to Sayers, the gift and antique shop is owned and operated by the family. Sayers added the holiday season always brings around familiar faces looking to buy unique items for friends and family members.

“Getting a gift for someone from an antique store or small shop, you’re going to find something unique, and it feels like you thought about it more and you got something they’re going to love,” said Sayers.