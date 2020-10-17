UPD, CSPD investigating shooting at Hensel Park

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and another person has been arrested.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Police Department and the College Station Police Department are investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

It happened at Hensel Park just before 7 p.m. One person has been arrested, but investigators have not yet released the names of the people involved in the shooting.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known, however, there appears to be two separate areas in the park officers are taking a look at. The condition of the person who was shot is not yet known.

A Code Maroon was issued, asking people to avoid the area. The scene remains at this time under investigation. We will continue to bring you updates as more information is officially released.

We have personnel assisting TAMU PD with an active scene in the area. Any official updates will come from @TAMUPolice. https://t.co/QxEbPqzyxQ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 17, 2020