'Lights On!' | Downtown Bryan is lit up with Christmas cheer

The annual 'Lights On' event took place on Friday in the heart of Downtown.

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday evening, Downtown Bryan's Christmas decorations were placed and lit across Main Street for the annual Lights On Ceremony.

Organizers with the event said the event has happened for over ten years now. The streets of Downtown Bryan were decked out in Christmas ornaments, red ribbons, and several signs celebrating the holidays. Katelyn Brown, the Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan, said she felt it was important to have a free event for the community.

According to Brown, the event included hot cocoa and photo booths for families to take photos with their loved ones. She said the countdown for the lights lasted until the clock struck at 6:30 p.m. The group also lit up a tree at a nearby park off Main Street.

"I think it's important our community have free events they can go to over the holidays since this is a huge free event for our community, lots of activities, things to do,” says Brown.