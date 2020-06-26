Mask Mandate in Bryan? Take this survey to get your voice heard

The City of Bryan wants to hear from YOU. They are asking residents what they think about wearing masks inside businesses in town.

BRYAN, Texas — After College Station passed an emergency declaration making it mandatory to wear masks in commercial businesses, now the City of Bryan wants to know if they should do the same.

The City of Bryan wants to hear from YOU. They are asking residents what they think about wearing masks inside businesses in town.

You must register to take the survey, and you must be a Bryan resident.

Brazos County and the state of Texas have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently. Gov. Abbott Friday morning decided to close bars and reduce business occupancy to 50 percent in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.