Support small businesses in Navasota by participating in the city's shop small business giveaway starting Friday, Nov. 15

Looking for a way to support small businesses this holiday season? Check out this special event being put on by the city of Navasota starting Friday, Nov. 25.

NAVASOTA, Texas — This holiday season, the city of Navasota is aiming to support local businesses by hosting a Christmas shopping promotion from Friday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Dec. 13.

For every $25 spent at a small business in the city, shoppers will earn one entry into a drawing for one of two gift baskets. A maximum of 20 entries per person are allowed during the event.

To participate, submit a receipt through the Navasota city website here, text (936) 870-5134, or email rteicheira@navasotatx.gov. Contact details must be submitted alongside receipts for a chance to win.

Click here to view the full announcement on the city of Navasota website.

