1 person hurt after early morning shooting in Bryan

Authorities said they are not releasing information on a suspect at this time.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway around 2:30 a.m. after calls came into dispatch for shots fired. When officers got to the scene, they said they found one person who had suffered a gunshot wound, but did not indicate where the person was shot.

This person was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators have not released any information on who the suspect in the shooting is or what the motive is for the shooting. However, they said they do not believe the shooting to be random.

If you have any information, please contact the Bryan Police Department.