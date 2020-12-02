COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The man investigators have named as a person of interest in the killing of a College Station woman is facing new charges, this time for crimes against children.

Ricardo Ramirez, 23, is charged with five counts of child pornography. Investigators said all of the children in the pictures and videos were under the age of 18, some under the age of 16. Investigators said Ramirez had the pictures and videos on an iPad that he was in possession of when he was arrested on January 7, 2020. Court documents stated Ramirez admitted the iPad was his.

One of the videos is nearly nine minutes long and shows a girl under the age of 18 exposing herself to a camera, according to court documents.

RELATED: UPDATE: Person of interest named in College Station homicide investigation

Two other videos show a girls believed to be under the age of 18 rubbing and exposing themselves in a sexual manner, according to court documents. Another video, nearly 22 minutes long, shows two different girls exposing and rubbing themselves in a sexual manner, court documents stated. Investigators believe many of the pictures and videos are of children who are pre-pubescent, meaning they may be under the age of 13.

Ramirez is also considered a person of interest in the killing of 20-year-old Ashli Stewart. The College Station woman was found dead in her apartment on New Year's Eve. Her roommate told police she came home in the afternoon and found Stewart. A cause of death has not been released and shortly after the news broke, it was labeled a homicide investigation.

RELATED: Person of interest vs. suspect: New details released in the Ashli Stewart homicide investigation

Investigators have not yet stated why they consider Ramirez a person of interest in the homicide, but said he was one of several individuals they were looking into. No other suspects have been named in the case.

According to court documents, he was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He had a warrant for his arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm. At the time of his January 8 arrest, he was out on bond on charges out of Brazos County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. He also was out on bond from an unlisted jurisdiction for manual delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Ramirez remains in the Brazos County Jail on $317,000.

RELATED: College Station police continue homicide investigation, funeral services set for Ashli Stewart

RELATED: UPDATE: No suspects yet in College Station homicide investigation