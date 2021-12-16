Salvation Army's Angel Tree begins distribution

The charity organization distributes gifts to local citizens in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After months of receiving donations from the public, The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station will distribute over 2,500 children's gifts to locals in need on Dec. 16 and 17.

Distribution hours for families for approved families to come to pick up gifts are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall. Volunteers and staff will check in families and distribute the assigned gifts to families.

"The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station would like to thank everyone who participated in the Angel Tree Program, behind the scenes and those who contributed donations, for helping create a lifetime of memories for children in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree," the organization said in a press release.