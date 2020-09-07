The Next 10: The future of College Station in the hands of the community

Help be a part of planning the future of College Station in the upcoming virtual workshops.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station wants your input on planning for the future of the community.

The city started working on their 10-year review of their comprehensive plan for the area last summer. They established an evaluation committee, met with community leaders, and offered public workshops for residents to get involved in the planning process and get input on the current plan. Now they want to do that again, but virtually.

In these virtual workshops, you'll be able to give input on future land use and development in the area, and you'll take part in activities allowing city officials to gauge how the community feels about anticipated plans in the area.

The online community workshop will be take place from July 13 through Aug. 3. To participate, go to cstx.gov/TheNext10 starting Monday July 13.