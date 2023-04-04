The Wall That Heals Aggieland program is in search of volunteers

The Wall that Heals Aggieland ceremony, which will honor Vietnam veterans, will take place on April 27.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wall That Heals program is a ceremony with a replica of Washington D.C.'s Vietnam memorial wall that will take place on Thursday, April 27.

Among the many veteran monuments in Veterans Park, The Wall That Heals will be in Aggieland for a limited time only. Amanda Cross, the Volunteer Chair for the event, said that it the program will start with a motorcade that will come in to town on Tuesday, April 25.

From there, Cross said that The Wall That Heals program is looking for volunteers to assist with details prior to the following ceremony. The program currently has less than a third of the necessary 230 volunteers needed to make the program a success. Cross said that events like this are necessary to help honor all Vietnam veterans.

"It's really important that we as a community come together to honor those that are still here and learn from them because they didn't get the welcome home that they deserved," said Cross. "Now is the time that we can show them that we are grateful for them."