Travis Bryan Midtown Park construction still on schedule amid COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas — Construction of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park is moving along as scheduled.

“It seems like its been a long time because we’ve had a lot of work, but work just began in April,” said Paul Kaspar, the city engineer for the City of Bryan.

With only a little under two months of construction under their belts, crews working on the park are finishing up with what the city calls Phase 1B. This phase is the roadway construction contract which includes the entrance to the park and the roundabout. The entrance is about 75 percent done.

“The entrance will serve not only the park but also the upcoming BigShots development that will be happening on the other side of the road,” Kaspar said.

While the anticipated BigShots Aggieland has delayed the start date of its construction, the Bryan Midtown Park is still moving along on time.

“COVID-19 hasn’t really caused us a lot of delays on construction," Kaspar said. "Everybody is able to socially distance.”

The only thing the city said its had trouble with is getting certain parts of a traffic signal delivered. It will be installed between Villa Maria Rd. and the entrance of the park.

“The next real traffic bottleneck will be when we install the traffic signals and that is a number of months away," Kaspar said.

The hailstorm from a few weeks back is a different story. Crews were a few days away from tying in the bypass channels at the lake to keep the creek water from coming in when the storm hit.

“The lake did fill back up for a brief time and this week we have pumped out the lake again and it is in the drying phase," Kaspar said.

Next week the city will start to advertise for the lake grating contract. This will include hauling out dirt and sediment, which will increase the width and depth of the lake.

“There are a lot of moving parts out here and I know we’re at the very beginning of this but give us another year or year and a half we will see a lot of different improvements going on out here at the park," Kaspar said.