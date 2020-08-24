High School Football Returns to the Brazos Valley this Week

The Covid-19 pandemic will make this season look different, but we have football and that's all that matters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 265 days.

That's how long it's been since we've last seen a Brazos Valley high school football team compete in a real game. That streak comes to an end this Friday though, and coaches and players throughout the region would not be more excited.

"It's been fun to do something enjoyable again and to be together all chasing the same thing," Caldwell head coach Matt Langley says.

Football season will look different this year thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UIL has put new guidelines in that limit the amount of fans who can be in attendance and make masks mandatory. At the end of the day though, we should just be thankful to have football at all.

"It's overcome and adapt mode with the new procedures but our guys have come out with a lot of energy and excitement," Boone Patterson, Snook's head coach, says.

You can get excited about Friday Night Lights too, especially if you can't make it out to the stadium. Despite our 5A, 6A and TAPPS schools not starting until late September, the KAGS crew is continuing our high school football show each Friday night. For the first month of the season, we'll be focusing on the smaller schools in our region that doesn't always get the love they deserve.

This upcoming Friday is the first week of the regular season, and there will be a KAGS camera at nine games across the region. On top of that, we'll have a special report from our Game of the Week in Bremond, where the Tigers will welcome the Normangee Panthers to town.

"Coach Sitton and them have a really good staff over there, so I'm sure it'll be a really good game," Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski says.