High School Football Preview: Leon Cougars

QB Jacob Robinson is back for his senior season but the Cougars road to the playoffs goes through the 2A district of death

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The UIL's 2020 realignment didn't do Leon any favors.

The Cougars, who reached the Bi-District round of the playoffs in 2019, were placed in District 12-2A DII with five other teams who all reached the postseason in 2019. Centerville and Normangee, two Brazos Valley schools, help round out that district.

Leon head coach Jeremy Colvert says he's not sure if any new district in Class 2A features six 2019 playoff teams, but he thinks his team is ready for the challenge.

Part of that confidence comes from returning Jacob Robinson at quarterback. The senior has a wealth of experience, and a ton of talent alongside him at wide receiver.

"This is [Robinson's] fifth year in the program so he has a very good understanding of the scheme and the offense," Colvert says. "This year we're looking to let him go a little bit, let him call some things on the field. He has a better vantage point than we do. We're going to loosen the reigns a little bit and just let him go out there and ball."