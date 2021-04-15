The Check List: An events calendar for the week of April 16 to April 22

Events for the week of April 16 to April 22.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Howdy, y’all!

This is The Check List, a weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.

Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.

Here’s what happening Friday, April 16 - Thursday, April 22:

32nd Annual Cotton Gin Festival:

Texas Cotton Gin Museum

April 17, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bubble gum blowing and a pie eating contest are just two of events happening at the 32nd Annual Cotton Gin Festival this Saturday.

The event will be held at the cotton gin in downtown Burton, which has hosted thousands of faces in the past. The festival starts at 10:00 a.m. with a parade where visitors can visit the gin afterward. Additional activities, food and music will be held.

For more information on this free event, check out their website here.

Tuck Everlasting at The Theatre Company:

The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station

April 16, 17, 18 at various times

With production over a year in the making, the classic story Tuck Everlasting is now playing at the Randy Wilson stage at The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station.

The story follows Winnie Foster, a teen reaching adulthood when she meets Jesse Tuck and his family. Once she discovers their long kept secret, Winnie must decide whether to return back to her normal life or stay with the Tucks forever.

Tickets for the musical adaptation are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $10 for children. The musical is held at various times of the day with 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. performances respectively. You can find more information here.

DRAGgieland 2021:

Rudder Auditorium

April 16 and 18, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Queens, lace up your wigs and put on your boots! DRAGgieland is back at Texas A&M. The two-night event includes a competition where drag artists compete for the chance to win the crown of DRAGgieland winner! The show will include lip sync performances and gorgeous outfits that will sure to stun all.

Alyssa Edwards, Texas native and contestant of the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race, will also be in attendance on night two of the show, showing off her sickening moves with the winners of DRAGgieland.

People of all identities and backgrounds are invited to attend the show which costs $24 to $31 each night. Social distancing and COVID-19 requirements will be enforced at the show.

Introducing the one and only, @AlyssaEdwards_1! Alyssa, who is a Texas native that competed in season 5 and All-Stars 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race, will be hosting Night 2 of DRAGgieland 2021! Night 2 will feature the winners of Night 1 who will be performing alongside Alyssa Edwards. pic.twitter.com/dE4BgWSLRO — MSC Town Hall (@msctownhall) March 25, 2021

Hopdoddy + Goat Yoga Texas:

Hopdoddy in Century Square

Sunday, April 18 at 11:00 a.m.

Hopdoddy and Goat Yoga Texas are bringing the unique activity to The Green in Century Square.

Kimberly Brooke of Goat Yoga Texas will lead a 45 minute yoga session for participants of all level backgrounds, whether you’re a beginner or expert. Accompanying participants are furry goat friends, looking to join in on the outdoor experience. After the session that will for sure break out a few sweats, a 30 minute free time with the new furry friends will be held with photos and more.

Tickets for the event is $45 dollars which comes with a yoga mat and a classic burger from Hopdoddy. Participants can get more information and register here.

Four Star Comedy with Rich Williams

3rd Floor Cantina

Friday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Known for his contributions for the daytime talk show The Real and opening for Norm McDonald and Rob Schnieder, Rich Williams will perform at The 3rd Floor Cantina. Williams’ standup includes audience interactions, musical skits and raw comedy that is definitely for mature audiences.

Tickets for the event are $15 at the door.