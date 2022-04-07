College Station man indicted on charges stemming from standoff at apartment complex

Zachary Pfluger, 28, is accused of shooting another man at his apartment and shooting at officers when they tried to arrest him.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been indicted after a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex back in October of 2021.

A Grand Jury found there is sufficient evidence to charge Zachary Pfluger with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second degree felony and aggravated assault against a public servant, a first degree felony.

Pfluger was arrested at the Lake Walk at Traditions Apartment Complex on the 5100 block of Atlas Pear Drive On October 31, 2021. Authorities were called to the complex after a man called for help and said Pfluger shot him several times.

Authorities said they had to force their way into the apartment and they were able to rescue the victim. However, they said Pfluger shot at them from his bedroom when they tried to arrest him.