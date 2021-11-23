Bryan's DEGALLERY hosting art classes for kids over the Thanksgiving holiday

The gallery also holds monthly art shows on the first Saturdays of every month

BRYAN, Texas — DEGALLERY in Bryan has started a series of art classes over the Thanksgiving break for kids to attend.

According to Dary Dega, an artist and the owner of DEGALLERY, she moved to her current facility in Bryan more than a year ago after increased interest from the community.

Dega immigrated to the United States from Russia and says that she has done many works through several themes including realism and other styles. Dega also said that her gallery holds monthly art shows on the first Saturdays of every month with works coming from countries all over the world.

While many parents are at work while their children are on Thanksgiving Break, Dega is holding a Thanksgiving camp for young artists to enhance their artistic abilities.

We started our Thanksgiving Art camps today and enjoyed time together with our Little Artists.

According to Dega, parents can either register for the 9-12 class or the 9-2 class for their kids. Dega said that she is just happy that her teaching has inspired other students to follow in her footsteps.

"I like working with kids so much because they're our future and I enjoy that a lot of my students' parents say 'Ms. Dasha, our kids say they want to be a teacher like you.' So, it's nice,” Dega said.